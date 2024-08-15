Danner takes inspiration from 1950s workwear oxfords with its latest release, the Cavalier. It offers the perfect blend of breathability and durability in a stylish design that easily takes you from the docks to the urban jungle.

Crafted in Portland, Oregon, the shoe features an upper made from a single piece of unlined, full-grain leather. The leather went through six different tests to ensure only the highest quality was used. This means the strongest and most durable form that will last for years on end.

The one-piece leather design renders a simple finish with minimal seams, giving it a sleek and refined silhouette. It also removes openings in the tongue area to help keep debris and water at bay. Meanwhile, keeping the upper unlined results in the Danner Cavalier being lightweight, making it the perfect summer wear.

Likewise, these lace-up boots feature non-marking, oil-and-slip resistant Danner Wedge outsoles that offer cushioning as well as lightweight support. They also provide secure traction and don’t track debris. The outsoles use a soft polyurethane compound designed for maximum comfort for days when you’d have to walk on smooth indoor surfaces, like wood and concrete.

Complementing the outsoles is the stitchdown construction handcrafted to provide a wider platform. This allows the Danner Cavalier to offer increased stability underfoot and also makes it recraftable. This way, you can extend the lifespan of the boots with Danner’s recrafting services. The design is eligible for a selection of paid services including restitching, part replacement, and leather care. This boot is available in Brown and Black colorways.

