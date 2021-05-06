The release of Zack Synder’s Justice League was a resounding success across the globe. Many critics lauded the previously unreleased cut – which at a runtime of about 4 hours and 2 minutes – somehow redeemed the bad impression left by Joss Whedon’s version of the DC comics classic. With an upsurge of interest surrounding the superheroes in the film, UNDONE presents its roster of timepieces under the DC Universe banner.

With the DC Universe collection, we have a wonderful selection of watches that represent the hero or villain you like. Currently, not every member of the Justice League or their enemies are available, but UNDONE could definitely introduce new ones in the future.

With that in mind, we’d love to see how those who had some screen time are ingrained into upcoming models. For sure, the manufacturer will consider what makes them iconic and familiar to collectors but apply it in a way that does not look too gaudy.

When producing a film based on a long-running superhero franchise, directors are often put in a difficult situation. Lean too much on the source material and it will alienate those who are new to the series. Apply some changes to make the movie more appealing to the casual crowd and risk angering die-hard fans.

As for UNDONE’s general approach with the DC Universe lineup, there are some hit and misses from a hardcore comic book fan’s perspective. Still, we likewise understand that the designers took into consideration how cohesively the timepieces are presented so we can wear them both casually and formally at times.

Thus, just like Justice League and its variations, it all boils down to personal tastes. However, we recommend that you check out what each model brings to the table before anything else. Hopefully, our simple yet comprehensive article will provide the details you need. Here are the wristwatches from the UNDONE x DC Universe catalog.

Superman

1 The Kryptonian Decryptor We’ll start by saying that this is the chunkiest and heftiest watch from UNDONE’s DC Universe lineup. Given that it is a tribute to the Man of Steel himself, this is a good thing. In fact, we think it could even stop a bullet, but nobody would likely test that. The gimmick here is as the namesake implies, decoding Kryptonian writing. Instead of your typical markers on the bezel, there are symbols. In their default position, these lineup with the corresponding letters of the alphabet on the outermost ring of the meteorite texture dial. Although tones of black and grey dominate the entirety of the watch, UNDONE did not forget to add some accents of the superhero’s iconic colors. We have blue on the perimeter of the flange. Next is the red on the Kryptonian character for “A” on the bezel, the second hand, and on the cerakoted crown. Baton hour markers line the minute track in white, with sword hands for the hour and minutes. The “S” symbol — an emblem of the House of El which means hope — sits just below the 12 o’clock marker. According to one of our pals who is an avid collector of comic book-related merchandise, there are some areas for improvement here. He suggested maybe a more liberal use of the colors fans associate with the Man of Steel. Another would be a strap in red. Moreover, the packaging would have been more awesome if there were a Superman logo on the box or card. Nevertheless, it is a solid and stylish timepiece that pays homage to the Justice League’s most powerful member. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 42.5

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Sapphire

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 20/200

Strap: Silicone Rubber Check Price

Batman

1 UNDONE x BATMAN QUANTUM Superman may be the most powerful among his buddies, but Batman is simply more badass. With his skill in martial arts, cool gadgets, and the intellect to analyze and outsmart his enemies, it’s no wonder why he has such a huge fanbase. DC Comics is also doing a wonderful job of regularly updating his gear with the latest relevant technology over the years. Hence, UNDONE gives us this sleek and stealthy follow-up to their previous outing. Eschewing the old-school aesthetics of a timepiece one would wear on formal occasions, the Batman Quantum and its Black Edition boast a contemporary profile. Make no mistake, because it will look classy enough to wear with a suit and tie. The angular edges of its grade-2 titanium case give off a tactical vibe, which is exactly how the hero likes to operate. It wouldn’t be a Batman watch without the bat symbol and UNDONE knows it. You can find it on the caseback as a medallion insert, an engraving on the screw-down crown, and on the semi-transparent section of the dial at 12 o’clock. Upon closer inspection, the markings actually resemble the visuals on a radar. With the dark silhouette of the dial, it’s easy to miss something fascinating. Instead of the typical date window, UNDONE uses an indicator wheel on the Batman Quantum and its Black Edition. The pointer is in yellow for contrast. Meanwhile, in low-light environments, that’s when the watch’s lume blows you away. The hues of blue illuminate the hands, hour markers, the bat symbol, date indicator, and the radar markings. The black silicone rubber strap is a nod to the flexible material of Batman’s suit, while the buckle is for the armor. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 43

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16.25

Case Material: Grade-2 Titanium (Black DLC on Black Edition)

Lens Material: Sapphire

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 20/200

Strap: Silicone Rubber Check Price

Batman/Bruce Wayne

1 UNDONE x Batman Earlier, we talked about UNDONE’s original takes on a Batman timepiece. Maybe it’s a concept of duality wherein the designer also wanted to showcase the man behind the mask. Whatever the reason is behind it, the Batman: Caped Crusader and Batman: Dark Knight look on point. Since Batman and Bruce Wayne are basically two sides of the same coin, this is reflected in the elements shared by both watches. Let’s begin by learning about the common features between the variants of this fancy chronograph. These would make fine dress watches courtesy of the slim form factor of their tonneau case. UNDONE goes for grade-2 titanium with a matte texture finish to keep things lightweight. Check out the exhibition caseback to see a printed graphic that commemorates 80 years of Batman. There are two pushers on the right half of the baseband with a fluted crown right in between. UNDONE also ships them inside metal boxes with the hero’s emblem embossed on the cover. It’s time we move on to what sets them apart. Beginning with the Batman: Dark Knight, the dial is mostly in grey with baton hour markers, black/white indices, and two sub-dials set horizontally. A Wayne Industries logo and script is set right below the 12 o’clock marker, while the right sub-dial features the Batman logo. This is then matched with a black alligator leather strap. Up next is the Batman: Caped Crusader, which is a treat for fans thanks to its retro motif. What makes it stand out is the use of the black and yellow combo on the dial, hands, and the left sub-dial. The latter even has a rotating bat symbol instead of a regular pointer. When the lights go out, the lume exposes even more subtle details such as the quantum radar graphics on the dial. Finally, it comes with a black cordura strap with yellow stitching. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 13.3

Case Material: Grade-2 Titanium

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Bezel Type: None

Movement: Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 5/50

Strap: Alligator Leather (Dark Knight)/Cordura(Caped Crusader) Check Price

The Flash)

1 UNDONE x FLASH: INTO THE VOID There is no doubt that Barry Allen — the Flash — is the fastest there is when he taps into the powers of the Speed Force. Watching Justice League, we loved it when newly-revived Superman gave him the shock of his life when the former almost matched his inhuman pace during their scuffle. Since it’s almost impossible to catch a glimpse of no more than blur when he runs around, let’s settle for something more tangible then. UNDONE supplies fans of the speedster with a wristwatch they can proudly show off. For the DC Universe collection, the UNDONE x FLASH: INTO THE VOID is the most minimalist of them all. Devotees of “The Fastest Man Alive” might find the lack of crimson and abundance black not to their liking. On the other hand, it does live up to the name with its colorway as the void is defined as a completely empty space. We are huge fans of blackout designs, so we find this model to our liking. In a way, UNDONE makes up for it with an image of the Flash slipped within the DC logo printed on the crystal of the exhibition caseback. Going back to the dial, the indices and round hour markers are in dark grey with the superhero’s emblem in the same shade. the hour and minute dagger hands are in black, while the bright yellow second hand is in the shape of a lightning bolt. The predominantly inky theme ends with a black cordura strap and pin buckle. Overall, we find the UNDONE x FLASH: INTO THE VOID surprisingly attractive. Specs Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 15

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: LEXAN Polycarbonate

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 10/100

Strap: Cordura Check Price

Wonder Woman

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 11

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Bezel Type: None

Movement: Japanese TMI VH31 Quartz with Sweep Second Hand

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 3/30

Strap: Leather (Double tRoundour version included as an extra) Check Price

Joker

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 16.5

Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Lens Material: Sapphire

Bezel Type: Rotating

Movement: Japanese TMI NH35A Automatic Winding Mechanism

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 30/300

Strap: Silicone Rubber Check Price

Our Takeaway

Although in the original printed media, Cyborg was not part of the team, we believe Synder’s version of Justice League made the character more memorable. Meanwhile, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, and Aquaman also deserve to have their own as well. We’re confident the watchmaker might already have some concepts in mind. C’mon UNDONE, It would be so awesome and we know you can pull this off.

As excitement grows over what Warner Bros. Pictures plans for its next major DC Extended Universe installment, we can only hope that there are more DC Universe watches on the way. It does not have to be purely from Justice League, other superheroes/supervillains would be most welcome as well.

Get yours now from UNDONE

Images courtesy of UNDONE