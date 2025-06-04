Drip Design Studios’ Grizzie OnAir is designed for travel and for active lifestyle. It’s for those who want to feel and look good while always on the move. It offers both style and performance, ensuring you look sharp while you go about your busy day.

These are breathable pants engineered to outperform ordinary travel or performance pants. It features four-way stretch for unrestricted, full-range of motion no matter the activity. Meanwhile, its G120 shell, which is a fusion of Merino wool and Tencel, makes it soft, wrinkle-free, and highly breathable (8k breathability rating).

Moreover, the Grizzie OnAir pants boast the rugged durability of heavy-duty workwear. It is resistant to stains and moisture, and naturally releases trapped heat to keep you comfortable all day long. Likewise, it stays odor-free for days (144 hours guaranteed).

These pants underwent extensive outdoor performance testing for five days straight of rugged field use. It went hiking for two days and worn over 12 hours daily. Yet, it remained odor and stain free and looked fresh out of the box. This test was repeated seven times and yielded the same result.

Moreover, the fine, smooth, and naturally elastic fibers of the G120 fabric make the Grizzie OnAir pants resistant to piling and fading. This pair also packs light and up to 3x smaller than traditional jeans. It rolls up easily for compact storage and smoothens out (no ironing needed) when unrolled.

Drip Design also included seven large pockets to accommodate large devices sans the hefty bulk. It has two 11″ side zipped pockets, a 7.2″ phone pocket, an 8.4″ easy access pocket, two 7.4″ back pockets, and two deep 8.4″ front pockets.

Images courtesy of Drip Design Studios