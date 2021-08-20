What started out as an entertainment niche in Japan has now become mainstream across the world. Manga and its animated works we know as “anime” continue to be a hit across all age groups. As such, our favorite watchmaker is eager to pay tribute to one of the most beloved characters of all time. Meet the UNDONE x Astro Boy.

Created by the “Father of Manga” Osamu Tezuka, Mighty Atom as the Japanese call him went on to become a hit across the globe. Most of us still hold fond memories of the Android boy as he fought against those who would bring harm to his friends. Thus, UNDONE is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the lovable hero in the most awesome way possible.

UNDONE x Astro Boy

The timepiece comes in a 42.5-mm 316L stainless steel case with a coat of black DLC. It measures 48 mm lug-to-lug and 12.10 mm from the sapphire crystal of the face to the other on the exhibition cashback. UNDONE indicates that the bezel is forged carbon fiber for that lightweight toughness and an homage to Mighty Atom’s composite material construction.

Within the blackout body is a translucent dial with gridlines that hosts three sub-dials at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. The small seconds auxiliary dial shows an image of Astro Boy’s head with the other half of his face showing the sophisticated robotics within. We can also see a date window in between the 4 and 5 o’clock hour markers.

UNDONE notes that this is their first model with a dual time zone function. You’ll find a secondary crown marked by a green band at 10 o’clock which rotates the inner bezel with Arabic numerals. A green outer ring separates this from the minute track and baton hour markers.

Turn off the lights to see another visual spectacle as the lumes in blue and green glow softly. The UNDONE x Astro Boy runs on a Japanese TMI VK63 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph movement supplied by Seiko. Finally, you have a user-replaceable 22-mm black Cordura strap with a black metal buckle.

Early Adopter Perks

To give fans another reason to snap it up as soon as possible, the first 300 units will ship as a limited-edition bundle. Each UNDONE x Astro Boy chronograph is serialized for collectors and includes cool extras. There’s the premium packaging, an acrylic art piece, and a white silicone strap with Astro Boy badging. Celebrate the show’s milestone in style with this sleek wrist candy. So what are you waiting for? Let’s Rocket!

Images courtesy of UNDONE