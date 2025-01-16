Augmented reality was touted as the next big thing several years ago. So far, we’ve seen headsets, smartphones, and other devices integrate the technology with varying results. Perhaps the most immersive and ergonomic platforms are smart glasses but many commercial models struggle with implementation. Meanwhile, a startup project called the Halliday Glasses could be a game-changer.

Currently, the official page indicates the Kickstarter campaign will launch later this month. However, fascinating details regarding the fashionable accessory are already available. Straight up, you’ll notice that the high-tech eyewear is remarkably understated from an aesthetic standpoint. As such, you can keep them on at any time and anywhere.

The manufacturer tells us the secret behind its discreet look is the proprietary DigiWindow system. In fact, it’s supposedly “the world’s smallest display module” at only 3.6 mm. Without a regular screen to obscure the user’s view, the experience should be as seamless as it gets. Furthermore, the Halliday Glasses module is highly adjustable.

You can move it up, down, left, or right to position the display and rotate to tweak the focus. Unlike the waveguide technology, there is zero light leakage, color aberrations, and complete privacy. At only 35 grams, the Halliday Glasses do not feel heavy, while the temples feature silicone pads to prevent slipping.

Instead of touch controls, like other smart eyewear, it comes with an intuitive control ring. It’s touch- and voice-enabled for convenience. With advanced artificial intelligence on board, expect enhanced functionalities and more. The Halliday Glasses can translate, record audio, play music/display lyrics, provide navigation directions, issue notifications, and more.

Images courtesy of Halliday Glasses