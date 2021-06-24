After spoiling its fans with a wonderful lineup of new timepieces this June, we were thinking of wrapping things up for UNDONE until next month. Instead, our friends over in Hong Kong were cooking up another surprise. As such, let’s welcome another exclusive lineup which is the Stellar collection.

UNDONE reveals these models draw inspiration from classic wristwatches that were popular among the elite in the Middle East. A while back, the watchmaker also designed the beautiful Arabian Nights as a tribute to the mystical tales from the region.

For its latest outing, we have vintage elements paired to a more contemporary profile. You are getting a chronograph with a timeless aesthetic which will be available in flamboyant shades to match the sunny theme of the season. Just like what we said before, summer brings forth all the cool stuff.

There are three color variants available: Tiff Blue, Purple, and Yellow. Not to worry because the trio all share the same specifications. Before we go in-depth about the Stellar collection, UNDONE notes that this is a limited-edition release.

The sale period starts today and will run until July 8, 2021. Within this two-week window, only 300 serialized examples of each chromatic combo are on offer. It’s highly likely nostalgic collectors will grab at least one of every hue. Join us as we give you an overview of what the Stellar collection is all about.

Technical overview

Specs Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

Case Size - Excluding Crown (mm): 40

Case Thickness - Including Crystal (mm): 12

Lens Material: Hardened Domed K1 Crystal

Strap Material: Leather

Strap Width (mm): 20

Bezel Type: Fixed

Movement: Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph

Water Resistance (ATM/Meters): 3/30

In-Depth With the Stellar collection

Although most guys prefer to have their accessories in darker tones, hints of other colors provide a welcome contrast to what might have been a monochrome aesthetic. Meanwhile, UNDONE shows us that they can pull off an elegant look even with bright colorways. The Stellar collection is exactly as the name suggests courtesy of the striking details within.

To start off, we have a 40 mm 316L stainless steel case that measures 12 mm thick with the domed K1 crystal. Almost everything has been polished except for the caseband and lugs which sport a brushed finish instead. Being a chronograph, you have the crown with the brand’s “U” emblem engraved on top and is then flanked by two pushers.

UNDONE proudly points out the high gloss enamel of the dial that gives owners the illusion of paint which has yet to dry. Each one undergoes several sanding sessions to eliminate the “orange peel” effect. Nobody wants to see uneven surfaces that are visible from almost any angle unless it’s actually by design. Thankfully, the Stellar does not have the problem.

Going back to the dial, you have applied silver stick hour markers with a minute track in black save for the Purple variant which has it in white. Just below 12 o’clock is a printed Khanjar emblem. Apparently, you can only find this on special edition watches that are usually given as gifts in the Middle East.

The crest is again visible on the glass of its exhibition caseback which also gives us a peek inside. Within, there is a Japanese TMI VK64 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph movement pushing things along. Finally, the Khanjar logo appears once more on the dark brown leather strap which accompanies each Stellar, along with their respective colorful Epsom-grained leather strap.

Our take on the Stellar Collection

After reviewing several unique and memorable timepiece from UNDONE, there’s essentially nothing that we would consider negative about the brand. The Stellar collection is no different as we continue to see the hallmarks of impressive craftsmanship and attention to quality.

We believe that every variant will call out to people who find it complimentary to their personal style. Moreover, the inclusion of two quick-release leather straps allows you to quickly switch it up to fit any occasion. With all three colorways in your possession, you now have a Stellar collection and nobody can refute that claim.

