Whenever a sports apparel manufacturer brings back a classic silhouette, it doesn’t always equate to a lazy cash grab. Although there are some brands that do so for a quick buck, others revisit iconic models in the catalog to introduce new colorways or address previous areas for improvement. Hoka is ending 2024 with an upgrade courtesy of the Clifton One9.

SKU number 1155370 is the ninth-generation runner which has a substantial global following. The French athletic gear label pays tribute to a shoe that came out in 2014. It even incorporates the original colorways. Fans of bright hues should go for the Hoka Blue/Hoka Citrus. Otherwise. the Habanero/Black is the more understated of the two.

The Clifton One9 may be aesthetically nostalgic, but it also comes with contemporary enhancements. As we pointed out earlier, the shoes are undoubtedly familiar, but the overall feel and performance paint it as a completely fresh pair for the discerning athlete. For superior breathability, it uses an open-hole mesh textile with a TPU film overlay for water resistance.

Next is the shift from the standard tongue of the Clifton 9 to a race-ready outline version. Another signature of Hoka shoes is the chunky soles. The Clifton One9 does not disappoint with its molded out of EVA foam midsole. Textured rubber elements line the outsole for extra grip and traction.

Both the toe cap and heel counter are synthetic, notes the product page. The classic branding appears on the tongue tag and lateral sides of the heels. Lastly, secondary laces are included with every Clifton One9. Hoka writes: “Retro style doesn’t mean sacrificing maximal comfort for everyday wear.”

Images courtesy of Hoka