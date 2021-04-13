When it comes to bespoke timekeepers, there’s no need to break your wallet if you know where to look. As such, we’re here to point you in the right direction when you’re in the market for a classy wristwatch. Just like an individual’s personal tastes, we also have our favorites here at Men’s Gear. One of those that regularly earns a spot on our pages is Hong Kong-based UNDONE. We’re going to talk about another of its latest releases – the Vintage Killy: The Designer’s Draft Edition.

When you have a name like that, it’s clear that this is extra special. For this exclusive model, none other than UNDONE founder Michael Young is curating its visual profile. Given the Vintage Killy – as implied by the name – goes for an archaic aesthetic, it’s only fitting that the Designer’s Draft Edition embodies that essence.

Moreover, for the added splash of old-fashioned flavor, the timepiece is paired with an exquisite Katazome fabric strap. These features, combined with the watchmaker’s broad personalization options, can turn each Vintage Killy: The Designer’s Draft Edition into a one-of-a-kind limited-edition chronograph.

Vintage Killy: The Designer’s Draft Edition — Nostalgic Nuances

We have a 40 mm 316L stainless steel case with a boxed K1 crystal lens and stepped bezel. Turn it around and you have the watch’s number in the series of 150 printed on the exhibition caseback. Sneak a peek beyond the frosted crystal to see the Japanese TMI VK61 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback calibre.

Next up, on the right side of the caseband is the fluted crown that sits in between two pushers. As we shift our attention back up top, you’re greeted with a striking dial that touts a layer of patina. If not for its shiny case, one would easily think that this was taken straight out of an antique shop somewhere.

The hour markers and primary indices are in black, while those on the outer two are in red and in blue respectively. The Vintage Killy: The Designer’s Draft Edition also boasts two sub-dials: One at 12 o’clock and another at 6 o’clock. Its use of blue hands also adds to its aged charm.

Finally, completing the look is the strap. For those wondering, Katazome is a method of dyeing fabric that originated in Japan. UNDONE is sourcing this from Meiji-era fabric that’s over 150 years old. Moreover, this means each watchband sports a distinctive pattern, which makes each Vintage Killy: The Designer’s Draft Edition unique.

Images courtesy of UNDONE