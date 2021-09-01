Since it first hit the market in 1996, Under Armour has been associated with activewear that keeps users dry and cool. In 2006, the brand expanded added footwear to its catalog which caters to various sports. Fast-forward to 2021, we’re now looking at its latest pair of running shoes – the Phantom 2 IntelliKnit.

Cycling might be the trending like crazy these days but running is still as popular as ever. As gyms and other similar establishments remain high-risk zones amid the pandemic, runners are back on the streets or tracks. Therefore, Under Armour is taking a renowned silhouette and improving its comfort, performance, and design.

Meanwhile, Under Armour starts off with a crucial piece of technology that serves as the backbone of the Phantom 2 IntelliKnit. They call it the UA HOVR and it apparently gives users a “zero gravity feel” with each step they take. As with most modern running shoes, the Energy Web compression mesh of the foam boasts superior energy return.

The proprietary IntelliKnit material of the upper delivers a sock-like fit that adapts to the movement of your feet. Not to mention that its breathable and quick-drying properties keep your feet fresh even after an intense workout. The same can be said about the SpeedForm 2.0 sockliner within the Phantom 2 IntelliKnit.

To hold its form, there is a molded midfoot panel and heel counter for stability. If your running shoes are in need of a replacement, the Phantom 2 IntelliKnit seems like one of the best choices out there. Finally, with Under Armour’s signature features, there’s hardly any reason to say no to these sneakers.

Images courtesy of Under Armour