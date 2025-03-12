Mission Workshop’s Quattro M-51 Fishtail Parka is for extreme wet weather protection. Inspired by the M-51 fishtail parka, it boasts a robust 3-layer Brookwood Assault construction. This is a high-spec durable fabric 100% USA-made and extensively used in Gen III ECWS military combat uniforms.

The shell is DWR-finished for protection from the elements, so you stay dry and comfortable to tackle whatever adventure awaits. Adding to its water protection is its seam-sealed construction to keep even moisture at bay. Likewise, it features an adjustable 3-panel storm hood for wind protection.

Moreover, Mission Workshop’s Quattro M-51 Fishtail Parka features waterproofed zippered hand pockets as hand warmers and secure storage for on-the-go essentials. It also has a mid-length cut for increased weather protection and style.

Meanwhile, laser-cut arm pit ventilation ensures breathability by enhancing airflow. It helps regulate body temperature heat to keep you dry and comfortable during intense activities. Likewise, the fishtail back design allows increased freedom in mobility so you can move around without feeling restricted when moving. The adjustable cuffs also provide a secure barrier against the elements and let you dial in the ideal fit.

Mission Workshop’s Quattro M-51 Fishtail Parka features custom laser-cut Hypalon pull tabs on the front zipper for easy wear on and off. The tabs offer an effortless operation even when wearing gloves. This wet weather wear is available in three colors namely Olive, Black, and Gray. Whether you’re navigating the urban jungle or braving the outdoors, it delivers exceptional performance and protection in a stylish modern design.

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop