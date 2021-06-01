Just like last year, many of our summer plans have been dashed by the pandemic. You can probably hang back and bid goodbye to exciting escapades at the beach or the pools for now, but we must ensure that a seasonal pastime lives on. Your freestanding grill is great for a backyard barbecue, but the UNA Portable Charcoal Grill is ready to hit the road or trails.

Unless you’re heading out by car all the way, lugging around a compact gas grill seems to be the go-to option for many. Most of these are easier to light and maintain ideal cooking temperatures, but it’s usually at the expense of space.

The UNA Portable Charcoal Grill is a travel-ready alternative that cooks your food with that distinct flavor and aroma. When not in use, it measures 17 x 6.5 x 4.2 inches and weighs about 8.1 lbs. An integrated leather handle makes it easy to carry.

What makes this possible is the clever use of the cover, which doubles as the stand. This elevates the firebox and cooking surface which makes it ideal for any surface or tabletop. Fashioned from stainless steel, the UNA Portable Charcoal Grill will not deform and boasts excellent heat retention.

What looks like your average grill grates actually hides a nifty little extra. Cook your burgers, steaks, and other ingredients on the primary side. When the squad calls for shish kebabs, just flip the cooking surface to find the dedicated skewer slots.

Ultimately, this makes the UNA Portable Charcoal Grill a versatile piece of equipment. Depending on your tastes you can get it in various colors. There’s Cream White, Graphite Grey, Mint Turquoise, Pastel Blue, and Strawberry Red.

Images courtesy of UNA