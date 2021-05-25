In case we haven’t made it obvious, we love grilling season. Despite the ongoing health crisis throwing another curveball our way this year, we are still going through with our plans. Unless you’re heading over to the beach or campsite in an RV or with a camper in tow, a freestanding gas grill is out of the question. This is where Napoleon comes in to give us the TravelQ 2225.

Portability is the name of the game here as it comes in a compact form factor ideal for travel. The folding legs tuck away underneath while the flat surface of the rear section lets its stand upright. The TravelQ 2225 portable gas grill measures 22.25 inches wide, 23 inches deep, and stands 12.50 inch high (23 inches with the lid open.

It uses propane and lights up via a piezoelectric ignition system. Don’t let the slim clamshell form factor fool you because Napoleon is all about the grilling space. Although the TravelQ 2225 does not have a warming rack, you still have 225 square inches to work with.

The round stainless-steel burner is the perfect shape for the firebox. At max settings, this portable gas grill can generate up to 10,500 BTUs. Get those beautiful grill marks from the heavy-duty cast-iron grill grates. Also, the porcelain coating on the grids and drip tray makes cleanup easy.

So far, the only things missing here are flame tamers, but that’s already asking too much of Napoleon. The manufacturer also offers optional accessories such as the TravelQ Stand, a three-piece BBQ Toolset, and more. The TravelQ 2225 will your best buddy for tailgate parties, camping, and seaside/lakeside excursions.

Images courtesy of Napoleon