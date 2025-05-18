Eating healthy means replacing fast food with home-cooked meals and this is where lunchboxes are handy. But without a microwave, then you’d have to contend with eating cold food. This is where the LunchGO becomes a lifesaver, as it lets you enjoy fresh, hot food anywhere and anytime.

Whether you’re in school, at work, or on an outdoor adventure, food helps you stay alert to tackle the events ahead. Soup and oily dishes are some of the food best served warm and that’s easily done with this lunchbox. It easily heats food thanks to its self-heating capabilities.

Plus, it doesn’t need electricity to do so. The LunchGo, touted as the “world’s first smart self-heating lunchbox,” wirelessly warms food with a touch of a button. It comes with a removable 1.2L stainless steel container with a leakproof lid.

Simply lock the container to the base of the lunchbox, set your meal time on its user-friendly and intuitive touch interface, and then place the lunchbox into its dedicated insulated bag. From the bag, the heating process automatically starts two hours in advance to ensure that even frozen food have enough time to reach the optimal temperature.

LunchGo lets you customize the temperature between 140–250°F (60–120°C) to adapt to a variety of meals. You can even save your meal time setting for future use. The lunchbox runs on a built-in 10,000mAh battery rechargeable via a type-C port. It comes with a 45W GaN fast charger for rapid charging and long-lasting battery life. So forget eating cold food and waiting in line. With this self-heating lunchbox you can eat on cue.

Images courtesy of LUNCHgo