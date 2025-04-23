When Idaho-based Orbital Knives co-founder Eddy Martinez designed the KANSEPT Dako, he envisioned a sleek and minimalist knife. But one that would stand out and not fall into the generic design trap. Thus, he made some mindful tweaks to the blade stock and added a touch of customization to the lock’s liner.

This folder, which initially debuted at Blade Show West 2024, packs a premium CPM S35VN steel blade, known for its great edge retention, sharpness, durability, and corrosion resistance ( there’s also a 110-layered Damascus version).

The blade offers both practicality and performance while looking sleek and refined. But for the KANSEPT Dako, its 3.19-inch drop point blade gets a performance boost from a thinner blade stock. This little tweak turns this pocketable tool into a slicing machine that’s a breeze to use.

Meanwhile, the handle is crafted from lightweight and strong titanium combined with other materials including fat carbon, carbon fiber, Timascus, and Micarta. As Martinez says, these “pairings let you keep that premium feel while adding some personality to the design.” The combination gives the silhouette an overall rugged appeal and a contrasting pop of color on the handle against sleek metal.

The KANSEPT Dako relies on a thumb stud and a ceramic ball-bearing pivot for effortless and smooth blade deployment. The blade securely stays in place via a crossbar lock, which has a liner that includes multiple slots for adjusting spring tension. It also comes with an extra spring for added customization. This pocket knife offers reliable high-quality performance in a sleek and minimalist design.

Images courtesy of KANSEPT Knives