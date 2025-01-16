Outdoor adventures in the brutal cold of the backcountry call for Argali’s Alpine 0 Degree Sleeping Bag. It offers lightweight warmth and comfort that will keep you snoozing until morning breaks.

The company partnered with Allied Down and Feather for the 850+ Argali Dry Loft Down fill power. This is naturally water-resistant and doesn’t use wax-based waterproof coatings that could lead to clumping and diminished loft over time. Enhancing its water resistance quality is the breathable Pertex Quantum 15D fabric finished with PFC-Free DWR coating. It prevents outside moisture from getting inside the bag but allows inside moisture to escape to keep you dry.

Meanwhile, soft 15D polyester fabric feels soft to the skin for added comfort. The addition of insulated draft tubes along the face and zipper and an overstuffed neck collar also improves insulation as they prevent drafting and trap warm air. Argali’s Alpine 0 Degree Sleeping Bag promises to keep the shivers away while ensuring whole-body coverage.

This is ideal for those who constantly toss and turn in their sleep because it is roomy. The inside girth measures 64″ shoulder, 58″ hip, and 40″ foot. It has wide shoulders and a 3D foot box that prevents down compression at the bottom of the bag which could lead to cold spots. Moreover, it has a 3D contoured hood that cradles the head and prevents drafting from the inside. The hood has an integrated pillow attachment system inside that secures the pillow ( ideally Argali’s Elite Dream Pillow) no matter the tossing and turning.

Argali’s Alpine 0 Degree Sleeping Bag offers this much warmth and protection from the cold in a lightweight and packable design. It comes in a regular and long size that weighs 2 lbs 12.5 oz and 2 lbs 15.8 oz, respectively.

Images courtesy of Argali Outdoors