Roofnest proudly calls the Condor 2XXL Air the “world’s largest and easiest to deploy hardshell rooftop tent.” It effortlessly offers comfort and convenience, boasting a spacious interior and quick and easy setup.

The Boulder, Colorado-based outdoor brand made this hardshell rooftop tent user-friendly and easily deployable despite its massive size. A pop of the latches and its innovative design, along with additional U-bar and air spring system, deploys the tent in seconds.

When fully extended, the Condor 2XXL Air spans an amazing 102″ x 80″ and offers a spacious 50” of headroom. But when closed, its shell is seamlessly proportional on trucks or larger SUVs at 88″ x 60″ .

It has a shell built from PC-ABS with a factory-applied LINE-X coating. This is the same durable material used on truck bed liners. This hard shell offers serious protection from falling debris, rocks, branches, and more.

Given its massive size, the Condor 2XXL Air is understandably hefty at 92.99kg (205 lbs). But just think of the spacious living space accessible via a built-in stowable 7.5-foot telescoping ladder.

Inside is what Roofnest calls their “Rest EZ Sleep System, ” which include fitted bamboo sheets, puffy blankets, and a self-inflating 2″ Foamcore air mattress larger than a king sized mattress. You can adjust its firmness and leave it inflated even with the tent closed.

Meanwhile, a 280-GSM blackout canvas provides adequate shade in the morning and a translucent moon roof panel for stargazing. The Condor 2XXL Air have four redesigned windows for ventilation and outside views and another ladder mount on one window. Three dimmable LED light strips offer interior lighting and HVAC ports to hook up portable heating or cooling systems.

