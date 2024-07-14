Collective design and innovation firm One Object Design Studio turns to Hong Kong’s cityscape for the FOOD Coffee Machine Series. The machines come in boxy, vibrant aesthetic, reminiscent of the colorful apartment buildings prominent in the country’s populated cities.

The unique geometric form adds a touch of sophistication to a kitchen appliance, especially to coffee machines which are often available in monotone colors. One Object Design Studio also made their machines customizable in color and finish, to fit anyone’s kitchen or coffee nook setup.

One of the offerings in the FOOD Coffee Machine Series is the “Velo.” This is great for those instant coffee or capsule coffee lovers. It features a capsule adapter at the top, a dip tray, and a clear water tank at the back. Renders for the machine show it has a touch control surface integrated with the capsule adapter.

Then there’s the “Manua” machine, which is equivalent to an espresso machine. It comes in a box-shaped design with a manual coffee filter for tailor-made coffee brewing and a touch control top surface. This version has the water tank on the front beside the portafilter and the brew head instead of at the back. The portafilter comes with metal basket and wood handle.

Both versions from the FOOD Coffee Machine series offer removable dip trays to cater to larger sized cups or mugs. They also come in an assortment of color combinations. You can pick different colors or combine colors for each component, from the adapter down to the tray. Unfortunately, details are scarce as the machines are still in concept mode.

Images courtesy of One Object Design Studio/Behance