Under Armour’s SPORTSMASK Mock Long Sleeve saves you the trouble of bringing a face mask with you. It comes with a built-in protective gear that sits comfortably on your neck when not in use.

This is an upgraded version of the brand’s turtleneck ColdGear mock that sports enthusiasts favor when it comes to training in cold conditions. It retains the mock’s built-in thermal insulation but updated with an Under Armour SPORTSMASK for on-the-move protection.

The SPORTSMASK Mock Long Sleeve features a dual-layer ColdGear fabric with an ultra-warm, brushed interior and a smooth, fast-drying exterior to keep you warm and dry all day. Its material dries sweat really fast and has anti-odor technology to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. It is a 4-way stretch fabric that allows for easy and comfortable movement no matter which direction you take.

As for the mask, its water-resistant outer shell is smooth and breathable thanks to a spacer fabric that keeps it off the mouth. It also uses polyurethane open-cell foam for breathability so air passes through. But makes it hard for sweat and moisture to pass. Meanwhile, it uses Under Armour’s Iso-Chill fabric on the interior lining for cool and comfortable wear. The fabric also has anti-microbial properties. The ear loops are hidden and on-demand to keep the mask in place.

The SPORTSMASK Mock Long Sleeve is your gear if you want to go for a walk or run under chilly conditions. It keeps your face and body cozy and warm.

Images courtesy of Under Armour