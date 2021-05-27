For years now, the Apple Watch has dominated the smartwatch segment of the tech industry. Its rivals are still playing catch-up, but the Cupertino, California-based tech company is extending the lead. Being the top dog means users have a wider range of options for third-party accessories. The ActionSleeve 2 from Twelve South improves upon the original in both comfort and versatility.

A majority of tech pundits agree that the fitness and health-tracking functionalities of the Apple Watch are its biggest selling point. With the watchOS 7 firmware update and the Series 6 model introducing sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring respectively, Apple is becoming a health and wellness juggernaut.

Being a smartwatch, we normally have the wearable on our wrists. Technically, this is the way it should be, but some exercises can present some issues. With the Apple Watch in the default location, it makes boxing gloves, elastic wraps, and other similar gear difficult to wear properly. The ActionSleeve 2 relocates the device further up your arm.

Just remove the straps and slip your Apple Watch into the integrated holder. The open-face design protects the case from impacts but leaves the touchscreen and digital crown accessible. The material remains comfortable even with a snug fit. Now that the smartwatch is away from your wrist, it’s less likely to bump into gym equipment.

Twelve South notes that the ActionSleeve 2 should also improve the accuracy of the sensors. The fabric armband comes is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4,5,6 and SE. Don’t forget to double-check if you have the 40 mm or 44 mm variant so you can choose the appropriate size. The adjustable strap lets you slip it up your forearm, bicep, or leg.

Images courtesy of Twelve South