The Coin Claw is one of the knife designs for which Serge Panchenko is best known. This time, he made it even more comfortable to use while retaining its unique form. He gave it an automatic upgrade and called it Coin Claw Gen5.

This is a very compact knife sized just over an American Silver Dollar at 2″ in diameter. It features an equally short 1.13-inch-long hawkbill blade. But it can handle various tasks thanks to a strong and robust craftsmanship.

The Coin Claw Gen5 packs a CPM-S35VN stainless steel blade in stonewashed finish and flat grind. It also has a stonewashed titanium handle with a 6Al4V titanium backside and carbon fiber scales. It uses stainless steel Torx screws to keep the parts together.

Meanwhile, the upgrade is in the blade deployment. This is the first time in years that it’s been given an automatic blade deployment mechanism for easy one-handed operation. The blade pivots smoothly on ball bearings, has a strong detent. and very unique action.

Moreover, the Coin Claw Gen5 provides a secure grip during use and uses a button lock to secure the blade in place during and after use. It is also very compact at an overall length of just 3.13″ and 2″ long when closed. It also weighs merely 2.19 oz. and has a handle and blade that is just 0.41″ and 0.133″ thick, respectively.

The Coin Claw Gen5 comes with its dedicated pouch for safekeeping. This is a simple everyday carry blade or neck knife that boasts a robust quality. It’s well built, plus its unique design makes a great conversation starter.

Images courtesy of Serge Knives