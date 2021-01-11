Fjallraven pays homage to mother nature with the upcoming release of the recent addition to its Kanken line. The Tree-Kanken retains the brand’s premium quality with the exception of it being sustainable.

This is the most sustainable Kanken to date from the Scandinavian brand. With the exception of the zippers and straps, it uses 100% plant-based fabric called Pine Weave. The fabric is sourced from Forest Stewardship Council-certified sustainable forests and not from virgin forests.

Likewise, it lives up to the high standards expected from Fjallraven products. It is strong, durable, and weather-resistant so it can brave the outdoors. Aside from the fabric, the brand also uses Bluesign-certified dyes. This pack then uses 40% less energy, 65% less water, and 50% fewer chemicals during the production process.

In terms of its features, the Tree-Kanken backpack maintains the design and details present on other Kanken packs. It retains its iconic square-shaped design and tote handles. It boasts 16L of storage space that opens up via the large U-pocket fans for a clamshell view that allows for easy access and storage. Fjallraven then replaced the kangaroo-style pocket accessory with a large vertical zipper to open the flat front pocket.

Moreover, it has pack straps underneath where you can tighten down a blanket, yoga mat, or travel pillow on the go. The addition of the daisy chains gives space to attach a bike lock, a water bottle, carabiner, keys, and other portable items. The Tree-Kanken backpack is perfect as a commuter or weekday pack or for weekend adventures outdoors and launches this fall.

Images courtesy of Fjallraven