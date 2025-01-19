Airstream’s Bambi gives you more reasons to enjoy big adventures outdoors while living in the comfort of a small trailer. This is for tent campers who want to live out the Airstream life but are not ready for a larger tow vehicle. It’s light enough to tow even with an SUV, easy to maneuver, and can fit in smaller campground areas.

Yet, it doesn’t skimp on the comforts of home. Every space is maximized to accommodate a kitchen, a sleeping area, a restroom, and a living/dining space. The kitchen has a 2-burner cooktop, a microwave, a stainless steel sink, and a 12V electric refrigerator that runs on battery power so it gets cold quickly and stays cool for hours.

The kitchen has overhead storage areas above the sink for food and other essentials and another exterior storage compartment. It also has a dinette/living space for two and a memory foam mattress that can sleep two. Airstream’s Bambi is solar-power-ready. It has a 12V smart TV with an HDMI and strategically placed USB ports and 110V outlets.

Other luxuries include air conditioning and heating via an auxiliary heat strip. There are four Bambi floor plans to choose from and only three have a spacious bath at the rear equipped with a toilet, sink, and shower. The 22FB floor spans the whole back of the trailer and has a wood door and a window. It has a standalone shower with a built-in seat and a vanity with cabinet storage.

Meanwhile, the Bambi 16RB includes a wet bath. Interior storage options come via the overhead cabinets in the kitchen and in the living/dinette. There’s also an exterior storage compartment for tools, cords, and extra gear, as well as an exterior shower. The retractable awning at the front door provides a shady space to relax and keeps Airstream’s Bambi cooler in the sun.

Images courtesy of Airstream