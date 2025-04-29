Big Idea Design’s TPT Slide multi-tool was already great. But the team made it even more useful by packing it with about two dozen functions in a lightweight, compact, and minimalist design.

This EDC measures only three inches long, one inch tall, and weighs just an ounce. Its Grade-5 titanium alloy construction gives it its remarkable lightweight strength and durability. It offers multiple drivers (flat head and wide flat head), a pry bar, a bottle opener, 15 wrench sizes, measurement cues, and more.

The TPT Slide EZ Swap also has a stainless steel insert that functions as a scraper, package opener, and camping fork. But if you decide to ditch the insert, then this tool is also compatible with standard-sized razor blades, making it a compact utility knife.

A notable change in this upgraded version is the thicker body (25%) than the original for enhanced strength. It also offers effortless blade swapping, hence, its name. Instead of having to wiggle and wrench the blade out, it now has what the team called an “EZ swap door” on the back for easy and quick blade changes.

Moreover, the TPT Slide EZ Swap has a slide lever at the top for quick access to the insert. It opens to loosen the insert and closes to lock it securely back into position.

These thoughtful additions make this a TSA-friendly tool as you can easily ditch the blade during security checks at the airport. Then for added portability, this gear comes with a 550 Paracord lanyard and leather sheath for safekeeping.

