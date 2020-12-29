The Charlie 25 Backpack from Remote Equipment is not your ordinary everyday carry. It’s a robust, technical pack that can take you from work to play in seconds, or vice versa.

This backpack is your ideal companion whether you’re off on a week-long vacation or a hike up the mountains. Made of VX21 and VX42 X-PAC composite laminated fabrics, the bag can withstand rough outdoor conditions. Multiple layers of these textiles guarantee a lightweight yet extremely durable and water-resistant pack. The textiles feature a durable nylon face fabric laminated to 22º X-PLY reinforcement and polyester film for maximum stability and weather resistance.

Meanwhile, the cinch top uses 210d nylon reinforced with Spectra Fiber for added tensile strength and “rip -stopping.” All the access points are weather-resistant and it uses YKK Aquaguard zippers.

The Charlie 25 Backpack brings the versatility of a rucksack format with a dual-access design. A zip-down layer opens into a layout mode for a complete view of the items inside and for easy packing and unpacking. The cinch-top opening allows fast access and helps compress the layers for a compact carry.

If you have excess gear then these layers expand upward to hold everything else in. It offers 25 liters of storage space expandable to 30 liters. Moreover, it offers multiple storage options for a Triple-Cavity Organization. The break-out pockets pull open to reveal three separate spaces to organize your essentials.

The Charlie 25 Backpack is ergonomic and breathable. It comes with a composite foam shoulder strap to ensure a balanced weight distribution on the chest and shoulders. It even has reflective bungees and a tail lamp loop for night excursions.

Images courtesy of Remote Equipment