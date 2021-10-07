We have already been struggling with the pandemic for more than a year. People are hoping for a major breakthrough, but it’s shaping up to be very difficult. In fact, healthcare experts worry that future mutations might cause additional complications. Thus, a designer shares his concept for a medical device called the Transcutaneous Oxygen Sensor to help accurately measure our blood oxygen levels.

You should know that there are other diseases that can affect our blood oxygen levels. Unfortunately, surging cases of COVID-19 brought about by the delta variant have prompted professionals to overlook these dangers. People who suspect they might have been infected are urged to monitor their SpO2 numbers via pulse oximeters and smart wearables.

Deokhee Jeong – the industrial designer behind the Transcutaneous Oxygen Sensor – makes it clear that his gadget is for something else. This medical device should benefit those with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The creator says the machine outperforms regular wearables.

Moreover, it can potentially replace other methods such as magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), photoplethysmography (PPG), and pulse volume recording (PVR) waveform analysis. the Transcutaneous Oxygen Sensor is a more ergonomic and convenient alternative.

One part attaches to the back of the hand and the other just below your wrist. Some images show the use of medical tape to keep it in place, but disposable adhesive pads might also be at work here. For now, this innovative product is still in the concept and prototype stages.

Nevertheless, it’s great to see innovations in the medical field that could help prevent diseases like PAD. The Transcutaneous Oxygen Sensor should help detect it early so patients can take preventive action immediately before it’s too late.

Images courtesy of Deokhee Jeong