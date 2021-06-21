Thanks to innovations in the manufacturing processes of electronics, our gadgets continue to shrink. From a wearable technology perspective, we are seeing true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, fitness bands, and become more compact. To show you just how small they can go is the Ōura ring, which packs several sensors into an inconspicuous accessory.

What’s great about the Ōura ring is the fact that users can finally enjoy their traditional timepiece collection. We know there are a lot of folks who shelved their analog watches when smart wearables came along. Now, you can do it the other way around and not lose your important data about your body.

During the day, it measures your naps, inactivity, steps, calories burned, and activity levels. At night, it reads resting heart rate, body temperature, sleep, heart rate variability and more. With its size, there are certainly some features that are missing, but it’s mostly from a visual aspect.

Given it measures 7.9 mm wide and 2.55 mm thick, an integrated display would be impossible. To check your stats, the Ōura ring synchronizes everything with your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Also, you can even toggle airplane mode if the situation calls for it. It’s not a gaudy-looking trinket eighter since it is crafted out of titanium with a PVD coating. It is waterproof and weighs anywhere between 4 to 6 grams depending on the size.

Battery life lasts up to a week and fully charges in 20 to 80 minutes via its proprietary wireless charging dock. The information the device collects is also compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health. The Ōura ring is available in two styles and four colors.

Images courtesy of Oura Health Oy