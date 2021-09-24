Nothing speaks of elegance in an everyday carry than those made with pure leather. It boasts of timeless beauty as leather ages gracefully. It develops its own patina over time which gives it its unique characteristic inherent to the owner. Lifestyle brand TORRO built upon this concept to handcraft various selections of premium leather accessories and functional tech.

Founded in 2013 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, in North East England, the brand creates leather pieces that exude elegant aesthetics, pristine craftsmanship, and unbeatable quality. It started with a quest for the perfect phone case that offers more than just back support. Using fragile plastic was not an option especially for the latest, expensive smartphones in the market. A premium leather case was the ideal choice, but it didn’t come cheap.

TORRO decided to take matters into their own hands and from there, they continue to provide more than thousands with reliable and durable premium leather accessories with a friendly price tag. From phone cases, they have branched out to other useful EDC including bags & wallets, a great selection of iPad cases, stylish travel accessories range, and more.

TRAVEL In Style

Speaking of travel, TORRO gives you more reason to take that much-needed vacation with its luxurious offerings of travel paraphernalia. Their travel wallets especially make it easy to organize your on-the-go essentials from your travel documents, cards, plane tickets, and more.

For the lone traveler, there’s the Solo Travel Wallet that features a full zip closure, detachable credit card holder, and elasticated pen loop. Made with premium cowhide leather, the wallet opens to reveal a passport pocket, three card slots, two medium pockets, and two large compartments for your tickets, currency, and other documents. It also has an interior zipped pocket. Best of all, it has RFID and anti-magnetic protection to prevent data theft.

For a larger load, then there’s the Torro Large Leather Travel Wallet which has five card slots, four large compartments, and the quintessential passport pocket. It even comes with a magnetically attachable headphone case and a pop-button coin pouch outside of the elasticated pen loop.

For the light traveler, there’s the Torro Leather Passport Holder that features two inner pockets with soft microfiber lining for easy document access. Instead of zippers, it uses an elasticated closure strap. TORRO also offers the AirTag Leather Keyring & Luggage Tag Set so you can keep track of your luggage, bags, and other personal belongings while on the go.

Phone Cases

TORRO wants only the best for your priced smartphones. As such, they ensure they only give you quality designs and craftsmanship. They have premium leather cases for Samsung, Apple, Google, and even those compatible with the latest MagSafe tech. Professionals will find functional value from their vast offerings of versatile cases, including their latest iPhone 13 range.

Their Flip Cases, for instance, are nostalgic. Their design is reminiscent of the classic Motorola flip phones that millennials nowadays may not even appreciate. But back in the day, you’re considered one of the elites if you have the latest model. The cases exude durability even at first glance with their neat stitches and crisp premium cowhide leather texture. They boast a slimline design to limit the bulk and for easy access to the power and volume buttons and to the charging port and camera.

The addition of a durable, shock-absorbent TPU frame protects your phone from bumps and drops. The frame is slightly raised around the edges, so the flip cover doesn’t necessarily have to lay on top of the phone’s screen. This also gives enough wiggle room for the two credit card slots added to the case. The cover securely closes via a discreet magnet secured on top.

Then there’s the Leather Wallet Case for the ultimate phone protection. Aside from the premium cowhide leather and the shock-absorbent TPU frame, it also comes with a soft microfiber lining to protect the glass back of your phone from scratches. This one also offers more storage options for credit cards, banknotes, tickets, bills, receipts, and more. A leather strap stud mechanism keeps it securely closed.

Versatile Gear For The Everyday Commuter

For those who are constantly on their phones, either for business or pleasure, then they will find the TORRO Leather Case to their liking because of its built-in viewing stand. It also has space to store three cards, notes, bills, and more. It has a microfiber lining and closes with a magnetic clasp. For a minimalist approach, TORRO also offers a leather pouch case and leather-fitted TPU bumpers.

Suffice to say, TORRO has you covered for all your on-the-go leather gear. They even have laptop sleeves and bags, reporter and messenger bags, bifold men’s wallets with RFID protection, and cardholders. Golf enthusiasts may also find the Golf Scorecard Holder and Yardage Book Cover and the Golf Accessory Set a great addition to their leather goods.

Get It Here