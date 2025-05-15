Not all cutters are made equal: some have specific uses while others are the jack-of-trades like the CUTTIX. It offers versatile utility to handle both indoor and outdoor tasks with ease and comfort. It can do just about anything from cutting, slicing, whittling, slashing, and easily cuts rope, metal, plastic, and even leather.

This tool packs a tiny yet menacingly sharp blade crafted from durable cobalt-enriched N690 steel, favored for its excellent edge retention, hardness, tensile strength, and resistance to wear, abrasion, and corrosion. It has a scalpel profile making it ideal for various uses from culinary, crafts, to tactical outdoor use. It can even double as a defense weapon.

CUTTIX features a two-stage locking mechanism that prevents accidental blade deployment. This way, you can keep it in the pocket or bag or hooked to a keychain without worry. The first stage is a 360-degree rotary locking mechanism comprising of a spring-ball mechanism accurately positioned to allow free rotation while ensuring secure locking.

Meanwhile, the second stage is a spring-loaded push-button slider that prevents unintentional activation. It has a lock that ensures the cutter stays in place during use. The locking mechanism prevents the blade from accidentally opening and also prevents it from accidentally closing while in use.

In a sense, CUTTIX gives the “fixed blade” feel during use. Moreover, its fully-enclosed blade design eliminates the need for blade covers or detachable parts that can easily get lost. It’s also smaller than your fingertip and lightweight thanks to its water-resistant titanium body, which has grooves for a comfortable and secure grip. So no matter the task, you can be certain this cutter offers efficient and maximum performance.

