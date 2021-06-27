Summer does not only equate to fun times at the beach, at the pool, or even at home – backyard barbecues of course. This season also brings soaring temperatures, which is why folks are keen to indulge in cold treats and beverages. Ice cream is definitely a favorite and so are alcoholic beverages. As such, we’re getting something cool from Tipsy Scoop – the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop.

The company already has a solid track record when it comes to frozen treats. With just the right mix of the good stuff, this is a chilly dessert only for those 21 years old and above. The timing of its release is likewise impeccable.

With a growing love for hard seltzers, the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop will tickle your taste buds. Not to mention that the buzz that comes after might take some of us by surprise. As detailed by the product page, each pint lists a modest 5% ABV.

Moreover, others will likely feel the nostalgia kick as the taste brings back fond memories. Tipsy Scoop describes the flavor as “like a refreshing blend of orange and vanilla with a touch of sweetness, just like orange cream soda.”

Most of the alcohol-infused ice cream we have featured recently use whiskey, which is equally awesome. Nonetheless, people who prefer a more refreshing drink with a kick to beat the heat turn to hard seltzer. Tipsy Scoop is doing all of us a favor by pairing both into one delicious product.

If you’re eager to try the Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream, it’s available right now. Buyers can order it online or visit the brand’s barlours to grab a pint or more. It retails for $12.95 per pint or $49 for a four-pack.

Images courtesy of Tipsy Scoop