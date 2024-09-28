It’s that time of the year again when the holiday season is just right around the corner. As such, people are now busy planning out parties and considering what gifts they’re getting loved ones. Gatherings with family and friends are always special and deserve to be celebrated with an exquisite drink. Glenfiddich takes the covers off the new Grand Château.

Now, what makes this expression special is not only the remarkable 31-year-old age statement. According to the distillery, this is the first time its single malt scotch has undergone maturation in Bordeaux red wine casks. It’s guaranteed to delight fans the world over as it becomes another spectacular addition to their Grand Series collection.

Although what Glenfiddich is doing is not totally groundbreaking, The Grand Château follows the tradition of its predecessors. In case you’re wondering we have the Gran Reserva, Grand Cortes, Grand Couronne, Grand Cru, and Grand Yozakura. These curated spirits highlighted the characteristics of Carribean rum, Palo Cortado sherry, Cognac, French cuvée, and Japanese awamori, respectively.

Details tell us the single malt whiskey initially ages for about 22 years in American Oak barrels. Traditionally, cask finishes take anywhere between six months to two years. Instead, the Grand Château pushes the envelope with a nine-year extra maturation in Bordeaux red wine casks.

“We put some whisky around 20 years old in these casks, probably thinking we’d leave it in for six months or so,” according to Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman, “But something nice was happening, so we ended up leaving it for nine years. Why rush?” Then there’s also the participation of André Saraiva. The French artist is collaborating for 250 bottles of the exclusive Mr. A Artist Edition of the Grand Château.

Images courtesy of Glenfiddich