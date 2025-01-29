If your throat is feeling parched for some American whiskey, there is no shortage of options. For an idea of what to purchase, check out our Man Food category to narrow down what meets your tastes. We regularly add new releases to keep our readers in the loop and one of the latest drops is a straight rye called the Dark Star.

We agree the name sounds ominous, but it seems appropriate given the expression comes from Dark Arts Whiskey House. Some of you might grab a few courtesy of the cool label, yet there is more to the Dark Star. As the story goes, a dozen barrels containing a blend of 95% rye and 5% malted barley filled by MGP in 2015 encountered a problem.

They did not disclose the name of the cooperage behind the original casks. In 2019, the team were surprised to find leaks. Thankfully, they were able to salvage the remaining contents and transfer everything into five Zac Cooperage #4 Char barrels. Furthermore, after maturing for 8.5 years, the total yield was only 1,050 bottles.

Dark Arts is bottling the Dark Star at cask strength (104 proof). The double oak straight rye arrives in a retro-style decanter with label in green. Fans of fantasy novels will find the packaging and design appealing. Likewise, as the product page puts it: “this release truly one-of-a-kind.”

Pour a dram into your favorite glass and aromas of sweet almonds, anise, pine, and peppercorn will greet your nostrils. Take a sip and discover notes of caramel custard, golden honey, green apple, and orange rind. Lastly, the Dark Star leaves your mouth with a finish that reminds the drinker of fresh herbs, mint, pepper, and oily richness.

Images courtesy of Dark Arts Whiskey House