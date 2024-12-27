Tesla’s immense popularity was bound to push it beyond just automotive endeavors. Take Porsche for example. The demand for other stuff by the marque prompted the company to offer lifestyle products. With the stellar reputation it enjoys in the sustainable motoring scene, a similar approach is a recipe for success. For its latest venture, we’re getting the Tesla Mezcal.

Apart from a collection of stylish apparel, the EV manufacturer is likewise dabbling in scale models, EV accessories, kitchen gadgets, desk toys, drinkware, bags, sports equipment, and spirits. The Tesla Mezcal is an excellent follow-up to its Telsa Tequila and is just as fancy when it comes to presentation.

This spirit also originates from agave. Nevertheless, mezcal differs in the type of plant, cooking method, flavor, distillation process, aging, and other elements. Nevertheless, it is distinctly Mexican in origin and growing in popularity across the globe.

“Our limited-release Tesla Mezcal celebrates Oaxaca’s artisanal Tahona-milled mezcal with an alembic distillation process by intuitively combining the distinct flavors of native Espadín and Bicuishe agaves,” reads the official description. Like the Tesla Tequila, it arrives in a lightning bolt-shaped vessel.

Given the shape of its container, the package includes a special Tesla-branded stand. The latter keeps the bottle upright for display purposes. Director of Product Design Javier Verdura is behind the hand-blown glass bottle with a bold black matte finish. It’s reportedly a tribute to Oaxaca’s traditional Barro Negro pottery.

Official Tesla Mezcal tasting notes indicate “floral, delicate and spicy with earthy aromas and hints of lime, green apple and spice followed by smoky notes. Finishes with soft tuberose, jasmine and chamomile. Mouthfeel is balanced, yet strong with light bitter notes at the end.”

Images courtesy of Tesla