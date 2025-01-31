Coke has released plenty of specialty flavors in the past, from the limited-edition Coke flavors of 2022 that range from coconut and strawberry to Oreos to last year’s Coca-Cola Spiced. This year, the Atlanta-based company is bringing a taste of nostalgia with the addition of the Coca-Cola Orange Cream flavor to its lineup.

The release is in response to growing demand from consumers who miss the comforting taste of cola mixed with orange and vanilla flavors, which dates back nearly 100 years. The Creamsicle ice cream bar first introduced the flavor in 1937 and its presence has since increased on the soda aisle.

Probiotic soda brand Olipop also introduced an Orange Cream flavor back in 2021 and last year, Wendy’s rolled out an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Likewise, after more than 50 years Darvel reintroduced its Orange Dreamy Creamy ice cream.

The special old-timey taste is the latest unique flavor from the beverage giant. It comes less than a year after the introduction— and subsequent removal — of the raspberry-flavored Coca-Cola Spiced. It’s part of a continuous adventure into flavor explorations for the company that has experimented with incorporating cinnamon, cherry, orange, and more flavors along with vanilla into its past lineup.

“Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market,” Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief, Shakir Moin, said on releasing new flavors.

However, much like the Spiced, the Coca-Cola Orange Cream won’t be a permanent flavor. But it would remain on the shelves throughout the first quarter of 2026. It is scheduled to go on sale on Feb. 10 in the U.S. and Canada and will be available in regular and zero-sugar varieties.

Images courtesy of Coca-Cola