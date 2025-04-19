It’s not all the time that you get intrigued by a tiny utility tool’s features at first sight. But the Gerber Broadhead instantly captures the attention with its unique design that packs a lot of functionality.

This keychain or pendant-sized multi-tool takes its name and design inspiration from a classic bowhunting arrowhead shape. It’s for the “hunter who’s always got deer in mind” or for the everyday handyman who tackles minor tasks both indoors and outdoors.

The Gerber Broadhead does more than punch holes or slit through surfaces or items. While it looks like a broadhead, it’s actually a fully functional multi-tool. It can tighten or loosen screws, open packages or bottles, and more.

It’s compact and tiny frame, measuring just 2.6″ long and weighing 0.9 oz, houses a socket designed to hold a 1/4″ bit, a bottle opener for popping open refreshments, and a cross (Phillips) and flathead screw driver. A keychain loop adds to its portability, so it can hang from a keychain or as a pendant for quick and easy access.

Moreover, the Gerber Broadhead features a sharp package opener for mail and other deliveries. Its sharp enough to puncture holes and slide through plastic wrappings. According to Gerber, the Transportation Security Administration may classify its sharpness as a blade.

Hence, the Gerber Broadhead isn’t exactly TSA-friendly. It’s best to pack it in a checked baggage when flying on air. Gerber suggests the TSA-compliant Shard as an alternative. It is designed for air travel due to its lack of a blade.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear