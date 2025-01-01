With the ubiquity of smartwatches and fitness trackers, one would think traditional watchmaking is practically obsolete. Thankfully, the demand for traditional timekeeping instruments is still as strong as it was. Hence, Casio presents a unique take on its iconic models, which may dismay or delight fans of the Japanese brand. In our case, the CRW001-1 is a quirky accessory to have.

This reference is a recent drop as the hybrid timepiece was just released last month. It’s part of the Casio Watch 50th Anniversary collection. It’s fascinating given the world’s biggest names in consumer electronics are now dabbling with smart rings. Meanwhile, the CRW001-1 is just plainly poking fun at the former types of devices.

Leveraging Casio’s expertise in watchmaking, the company is calling it the “Casio Ring Watch.” We appreciate the no-nonsense approach here as it’s exactly what they say it is. “A whole new style of digital watch — both practical and playful — thanks to a miniature module and advanced metalworking technology,” reads the product description.

The level of artisanal skill and craftsmanship that goes into this is remarkable. The CRW001-1 comes in only one size, but Casio includes two adjustment spacers for wearers with slimmer fingers. Dimensions are listed as 25.2 mm x 19.5 mm x 6.2 mm, while weight is 16 grams. Its case, bezel, and the rest of the build are stainless steel.

“Using metal injection molding (MIM), the case, case back, and ring are molded in one piece, with even the dimpled design on the band faithfully reproduced. A special glass adhesive technique ensures a tight seal for a watch built to be water-resistant while still allowing the battery to be replaced,” writes Casio about the CRW001-1.

Images courtesy of Casio