The Vasa Leather Executive Wallet is a luxurious piece of carry that offers timeless beauty and awesome organizational features. It keeps your cards, cash, and ID neat while keeping your data safe from illegal mining.

Its entire form factor speaks of expert craftmanship. Handcrafted in Spain from top-grain leather, this bifold wallet boasts of elegance and durability. Every detail and fabric is precise with the stitching neat and sharp. Even the leather feels soft in the hands.

The Vasa Leather Executive Wallet is more than just a piece of elegance. It offers storage for your important cards. There are nine slots for credit cards and one window pocket with RFID security lining for your ID cards or driver’s license. Two hidden pockets behind the card slots offer added storage while a couple of divided full-length compartments provides space for bills of all sizes. On the front is a quick access storage to keep your most-used cards such as a bus pass and more.

Despite its classic design, this everyday carry boasts high-tech security. It is made with an RFID and NFC blocking material to protect your information from data theft.

The Vasa Leather Executive Wallet is the perfect carrier for your needed cash and cards because it packs small. It is compact enough to fit inside your coat pocket or back pocket. It only measures 3 1/2″ l x 4 3/4″ w so it is highly portable to have around and does not add bulk. It also comes in the colors of brandy, espresso, cognac, and midnight so you have options to match your personal taste.

Images courtesy of Vasa Leather