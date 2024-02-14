If you’re a fan of luxe chronographs, ZENITH has you covered. Not long ago, we caught a glimpse of its modern revamp of a classic reference — the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar. Rendered in stainless steel with rose gold-plated hands and indices, it’s a dazzling timepiece. Then there’s the new CHRONOMASTER Sport Titanium an ode to tonal beauty.

Designing something with an almost monochromic theme does not guarantee success. Some folks are all for it, while others may find it lackluster or uninspired. However, ZENITH is lauded by horology enthusiasts from all over for its craftsmanship and eye for detail. This chronograph exudes an understated yet premium appeal and here’s why.

The bold silhouette of its case measures 41 mm and flaunts a combination of brushed finishes along with selected polished surfaces that glimmer under the light. The CHRONOMASTER Sport Titanium is adorned with a tachymeter scale in black on its bezel, which then frames a nickel-tone sunray dial.

Contrasting its silvery aesthetic are three sub-dials in varying shades of gray. Perhaps the most vibrant color to appear on the CHRONOMASTER Sport Titanium is the crimson elements on the seconds hand tip, seconds hand star emblem, right chronograph sub-dial indicator, and signature.

To ensure accurate timekeeping, ZENITH equips the CHRONOMASTER Sport Titanium with an in-house El Primero 3600 caliber with a 60-hour power reserve. The 311-component self-winding movement features a striking skeletonized star-shaped oscillating weight and a 36,000 VpH (5 Hz) frequency.

Similar to the CHRONOMASTER Original Triple Calendar, it’s also available with a titanium bracelet or a black rubber strap. “ZENITH returns to the UTS 2024 with the CHRONOMASTER Sport Titanium. More than just a watch, this sleek and sporty chronograph is a symbol of the importance of time in this adrenaline-fueled showdown,” according to its product page.

Images courtesy of ZENITH