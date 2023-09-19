Do you like to run as a means to stay fit? Do you also occasionally hit the trails for camping or hiking? If so, check out LOWA’s new collection of ATR silhouettes to see which one suits your needs. Typically, people tend to choose boots over sneakers, but the Citux, Amplux, and Fortux offer comfort, style, and performance.

Options are always welcome, but they can be confusing to the novice buyer at times. As such, we’ll break down each model’s specialty, construction, and colorways so you can make an informed decision on what to get. We’ve seen our fair share of folks get injured due to the wrong type of footwear when outdoors.

Among the fresh drops under the ATR series is the Citux which comes in a vibrant Lime/Flame colorway. According to LOWA, these are designed for running or training over steep terrain, and fast trails. The upper is constructed out of seamless “REPTEX Sport (Ripstop Synthetic laminated with PU coating)” with microfiber panels.

Next on the list is the Amplux – a shoe engineered for everyday use on or off the trails and cross-country running. Its upper uses the same materials as the rest in the collection but offers more chromatic combinations. We have Steel Blue/Flame, Flame/Gray, and Black/Lime.

Last, but not least, LOWA gives us the Fortux, the most durable among the trio designated for wearers who prefer long-distance routes with some hiking in the mix. Like the Amplux, it’s available in three colorways: Petrol/Lime, Gray/Flame, and Black/Flame.

The new ATR lineup all shares a high-rebound Dyneva midsole with LOWA TRAC outsoles of varying types intended for their respective usage scenarios. Consider what your usual activity entails and take your pick from the Citux. Amplux, and Fortux. In any case, these provide superior breathability, top-notch support, and superior cushioning.

