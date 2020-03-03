When it comes to a money carrier, the go-to-choice are often those that not only offer multiple purposes but are also light in the pocket. No one wants a wallet that could ultimately end up as a burden than a solution to carrying cards and cash. Most importantly, nothing beats a carrier that can efficiently hold your money but also offers peace of mind in the process, qualities that the Harber London Card Wallet with RFID Protection provides.

This wallet guarantees a convenient and efficient way of carrying your important cards while securing your personal information from data theft thanks to its RFID shielding technology. But more on that later as we dive into the aesthetics first.

Elegant Form Factor

This everyday carry boasts features that are important when it comes to a wallet’s physical appeal. You don’t want bulk to cramp up your style and the Harber London Wallet with RFID Protection certainly agrees. Its slim form factor ensures that it easily slips inside your pockets. It is even slim enough to fit in your front trouser pocket.

This wallet is evidently appealing even at a quick glance. But a closer look reveals expert craftmanship that renders a carrier that speaks of luxury and elegance. Handcrafted in Spain, this wallet is made with full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather that not only ensures durability but also speaks of timeless beauty. The leather develops its own patina over time so each wallet is unique to its user. The leather also feels soft in the hand.

Minimalist Yet Efficient

When it comes to wallets, portability is always a must. You don’t want it weighing you down while on the go. The Harber London Card Wallet with RFID Protection offers convenience in carrying because of its slim design.

It measures approximately 3.03 x 3.81 inches when closed and approximately 6.10 x 3.81 inches when opened. It keeps bulk to a minimum no matter the number of cards or items you put inside.

This wallet can accommodate 12 or more cards depending on the size and has a pull tab for easy and quick card access. The organizational slots can also carry folded notes, bills, cards, and more.

Security Guaranteed

The Harber London Card Wallet with RFID Protection prevents illegal data mining with its built-in RFID shielding technology. Thus, it keeps your credit card or ID information safe from data theft.

Moreover, it features a clever magnetic closure that adds resilience when opening. This prevents unnecessary flips or openings that can often happen with a bi-fold wallet.

Affordable Luxury

The Harber London Card Wallet with RFID Protection boasts an elegant and luxurious appeal at an affordable price. You don’t have to break the bank to own this efficient money carrier. You can even add a personal touch by having your name or initials engraved on the leather and choose a color of your own preference. It comes in grey, black, tan, deep brown, navy, and burgundy.

Get Your Own Harber London Card Wallet with RFID Protection: Here

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@Mensgear.net today!

Images courtesy of Harber London