With so many people already wearing smartwatches or fitness trackers, you would think traditional timepieces would become obsolete. Fortunately, the industry is not about to just die out. The charm of mechanical timekeeping remains as fascinating as ever and some watchmakers have already marked major milestones. Now, it’s CITIZEN’s turn to celebrate with the aptly named Pocket Watch.

In case you didn’t know, the manufacturing capabilities back in the day meant components could be scaled down to the sizes we all know and appreciate. As such, the fashionable gentlemen at the time had no other option but to carry these oversized timekeepers.

The exceptional craftsmanship and build quality of products from certain brands made them prized family heirlooms. “Now we have given new form to the concept of a watch ‘widely used and loved’ implicit in the CITIZEN name,” stated the Japanese watchmaker.

This limited edition Pocket Watch honors the 100th anniversary of their first-ever mass-produced model released in 1924. “Rather than just replicate the past, we have reinvented it, taking the ‘now’ of 2024 as our starting point and making an even better watch,” noted CITIZEN.

Its case is made out of titanium alloy and measures 43.5 mm x 13.4 mm. Both sides of the Pocket Watch are covered with a double-dome sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. The detailed texture of its dial is the result of several processes to achieve a distinct snow-like appearance.

From the rear, we get to view the in-house Cal.0270 manual caliber and all its intricate glory. The hand-wound movement features 18 jewels and a 28,800 vph frequency with a 55-hour power reserve. CITIZEN is only assembling 100 examples of the Pocket Watch and each ships with a braided silk cord by Domyo.

