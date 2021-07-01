The Topo Designs Rover Pack Tech guarantees you a lifetime travel partner be it in the urban jungle or the outdoors with nature. Behind its minimalist appeal boasts features that are so versatile you would want to take this with you wherever you go and in whatever you do.

From the outside, it looks just like any typical buckled backpack. But this one particularly uses heavy-duty materials so it can survive different exposures. It uses full 1000D nylon to make it very resistant to tears and abrasions. Plus, #10 YKK zippers make it waterproof, making it ideal for use in wet conditions.

The Topo Designs Rover Pack Tech boasts a simple yet solid design that can go well with any look. Whether you’re dressed for office or school, it can fully support your on-the-go needs. It has a spacious and fully padded main compartment and a padded base to provide protection for laptops and other tech gear.

Speaking of gadgets, this waterproof backpack has both an internal and external padded sleeve that fits most 15″ laptops. It has other storage options on the front. These include a large zippered pocket and two pockets on both sides, to hold bottles and other quick-access items.

The Topo Designs Rover Pack Tech uses a drawing cinch closer found under a flat top with dual ladder lock buckle closures for access. It also has reflective-coated paracords for visibility in the dark, a front daisy chain for gear attachment, and a RidgeBack back panel for back comfort and good posture. This everyday carry gives you 24.3 liters of storage space and comes in four beautiful solid color options including black, olive, charcoal, and navy.

Images courtesy of Topo Designs