Built tough for outdoor use with premium CP4 Grade 1 titanium, this bottle offers lighweight strength, corrosion resistance, and unparalleled durability. It can withstand harsh conditions and drops up to 10 feet onto concrete even at full capacity.
Grayl’s GeoPress Ti collects, filters and purifies water in a blazing eight seconds per 24 fl oz (5 liters/minute), using the award-winning OnePress global filtration and purification system. Just fill, press, and drink clean water even from the sketchiest freshwater sources.
It removes virus, bacteria, and protozoa, and filters microplastics, chemicals, and heavy metals. Meanwhile, powdered activated carbon improves taste, smell and clarity. It’s tested and certified to meet or exceed NSF/ANSI protocols 42 and 53 for sediment, pathogen and chemical removal. It also meets the EPA Guide Standard and Protocol for testing microbiological water purifiers.
The Grayl GeoPress Ti uses cartrdige with a lifespan of 350 cycles (65 gal/250L). If three years have elapsed since first use then it’s time for a cartridge change. It also has six duck bill valves that prevent water (or other beverage) to flow back through the cartridge, while also allowing clean filtered water to enter the cartridge into the titanium inner press.
Conveniently, when paired with the accessory G-Ti Cook Lid, the bottle turns into a cook pot. The lid transforms the Outer Ti Cup into a multi-functional cooker, offering quck cooking, smoother pouring, and effortless straining.
