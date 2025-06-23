Going tiny in your living accommodations doesn’t necessarily mean skimping on modern comforts like having a full kitchen and bath and spacious bedroom. A small home can seem large and welcoming with clever and organized layout. Take the Avalon V2 tiny house design by Dragon Tiny Homes as an example.

This 24ft. home is an elevated version of its predecessor, the Avalon, featuring a smart and upgraded interior layout. It has cozy built-ins, clever storage solutions, and with a more curated design to make tiny house living more comfortable and more like home.

The Avalon V2 offers 204 sq. ft. of space that manages to squeeze in three bedrooms. Based on a double-axle trailer, it features metal and wood cladding and has a light-filled interior thanks to generous glazing. The repositioned glass windows offer natural light and seamless indoor and outdoor integration.

Inside, the house feels open and welcoming despite its small footprint thanks to its wood finish and clean lines. Every nook is maximized for storage yet the home doesn’t feel cramped. The TV-ready living area flows seamlessly into a modern kitchen equipped with full-size appliances. There’s also a surprising amount of counterspace for all the food prep, cooking, and dining, as well as lots of cabinetry for storage.

Meanwhile, sleeping arrangements for the Avalon V2 come courtesy of the main bedroom in the ground floor. There are also two loft bedrooms each with enough headroom. They sit on opposite ends of the house and accessible via a storage-integrated staircase. Then the bathroom has a full shower and efficient fixtures. Despite its compact footprint, the design addresses the need for flexible sleeping options to accommodate more people or even a small family.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes