Okay, so you just got your first car. It’s a moment filled with joy, as you aren’t confined to Ubers and busses and someone dropping you off where you need to go.

Truly, you just hop in the car, and you’re ready to go anywhere you want to go anytime you want to go there. In other words, you don’t depend on anyone really. But, I’m sure that as soon as you got your first car, a little thought started appearing in your head.

What can I buy to make it nicer?

Well, my friend, you aren’t the only one. People are constantly looking for stuff such as a car stereo bundle and nicer gear shift knobs, or overall ways to make their means of transportation nicer.

This got us thinking, what did we spend our money on when we got our first cars, and what we would buy if we all got our first car today. So, strap on your boots, because we’re going on a journey. Let’s get started!

Upgrading the stereo in your car is one of the best enhancements you can do!

When you think about it, many car upgrades actually come with more fuel consumption too. But when you’re just starting as a driver, you don’t necessarily want more power.

In fact, there’s a higher chance you want to pump out the new Ariana Grande single while riding with your friends.

So, one of the best investments you can do for your car is to upgrade the stereo. If you’re going for “pretty good” in sound quality, then you can be sure you won’t spend a small fortune. On top of that, you can also install a stereo that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This is especially important if you drive an older car and you don’t plan on upgrading anytime soon. It will give your vehicle a more modern look.

Invest in applying a paint protection film, especially if it’s a brand new vehicle.

As we all know, cars are really something that depreciates the minute you buy it. Yes, there are certain vehicles that will increase in price as time goes by, but 99% of the cars that are driven on the road today won’t.

So, one of the best things that you can do when you get a new car is to drive it to your local detailing shop and get a paint protection film installed.

While the paint on your car now looks great, this won’t be the case forever, and you want to keep the coat in good condition in the best way possible. Therefore, when you decide to sell the car in five years, you can ask for a higher price, because you’ve kept the exterior in good condition.

Of course, you can’t skip tires as an upgrade and it’s best to get those of the highest quality.

Finally, one of the best updates that you can do to your car is to get a quality set of tires. See, the only thing that keeps you on the road, and is in direct contact with the tarmac are the tires.

Our advice is to get the highest quality tires that you can afford. That way you can be sure that you’ll stay safe on the road.