Aston Martin is a marque long associated with automotive excellence and luxury. Unlike other high-performance vehicles in the market, the British group’s fleet exudes a distinct level of elegance. It’s one that never fails to impress anyone who catches a glimpse of the exterior. However, to fully appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into models like the DBX707, it requires a peek inside the cabin.

Even a machine of its stature retains the signature sleekness people expect from the manufacturer. The crossover SUV series was first introduced by the company in 2020 and became an immediate hit among its clientele. The DBX707 is billed as the “supercar of SUVs” and it’s for a good reason. Before we get into details as to why, the latest press materials highlight its revamped interior.

It looks like the bigwigs at Aston Martin wanted a cabin that reflected the technological advancements they have incorporated into the lineup. For example, the dashboard is now graced by an in-house developed infotainment head unit with faster response times. Dubbed as “Pure Black” the high-definition display boasts intuitive controls with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Another upgrade can be found right in front of the driver as the new customizable 12.3″ digital display becomes more than just your standard instrument cluster. Aston Martin also highlights the DBX707’s improved ergonomics, knurled control components, and optimized spaces for both people and their gear.

As we noted above, these changes were intended to match the capabilities of the DBX707, which Aston Martin likens to a supercar. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 equates to about 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. We’re also looking at a 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. No need to wait long as this bad boy is slated for a Q3 release this year.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin