When it comes to multi-tools, the best ones are those that are compact yet also durable and functional. You want quality and efficiency to get your money’s worth. With Swiss Advance’s Crono Key, you don’t have to carry a folding multi-tool with you. This ingenious device offers a whopping 15 uses to aid you in your everyday quick-access tasks.

This is a multi-tool disguised as a key. It packs utility tools that may come in handy for those unexpected fixes including a Phillips screwdriver, a hex nut M5, hex nut M3, and a wire stripper. Moreover, it has a wire stripper, 3 screwdrivers, and both a parcel and bottler opener. This tool also offers a wing nut opener, a scale in both centimeters and inches, a mini saw, a reset tool, and a nail remover.

The Crono Key is not only functional it is also durable and lightweight. It is completely portable at 0.35 ounces and compact at just 0.86 x 2.24 x 0.04 inches. Outside of the key, this tool also comes with a brass ring so you can easily hang it along with your keys for quick and easy access and storage.

Made in Switzerland from German stainless steel, this multi-tool has a unique code engraved on it. You can use the code in the event that you lose your key so it can be returned to you. The Crono Key is made with the environment in mind. It is a sustainable product that you can recycle because it is made of stainless steel.

Images courtesy of Swiss Advance