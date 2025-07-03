The Loop Gear SK05Pro MAO is tactical outdoor gear at its finest. As opposed to the traditional cylindrical flashlights, it features a flat design that’s beneficial for the user. It fits nicely in the palm and allows for a larger battery component that doubles as a power bank. Plus, it boasts a blinding light output and wide beam throw, perfect for adventures at night or for emergencies.

The built-in replaceable 8000mAh high-capacity battery (two 4,000 mAh batteries) takes a max of five hours for a full charge using a 20W PD fast charging. A full battery lasts up to 20 days in Low light mode and 11.5 hours in Medium. Then nearly four hours in High and up to three hours for Turbo.

The Loop Gear SK05Pro MAO can go as bright as 4360 Lumens, with a beam illumination going as far as 405 meters. It also has other lighting modes including Spotlight + Floodlight, 8-color RGB side lights, and a unique configuration of 8-color RGB side ambient light. It can support various lighting needs depending on the situation including night light, warning or SOS, ambient, and party lights, to name a few.

Moreover, a slim profile that offers ergonomic grip makes it a joy to use. Its aluminum body has anti-slip finger grooves for a secure grip when used during wet or slippery conditions. Its robust construction is IP68-rated to resist dust and submersible in water up to 1.5 meters for half an hour. This flashlight also measures just 0.88″X 1.89″ X 4.17″ and may seem hefty at 7.93oz (0.22 kg). But that’s the weight with the two batteries included already so it’s reasonable.

