If you fancy living in an iconic setting such as Buffalo Bill’s home in the horror film “The Silence of the Lambs,” then you may want to check the place out. It is now for sale.

The 3-story Princess Anne Victoria is actually a charming dwelling despite its creepy factor. Located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, it sits on 1.76 acres of land along the Youghiogheny River. The property houses a pool, a three-car detached garage that used to be the Layton Station General Store, and a vintage train caboose situated near the pool.

What you see in the film is basically what you get albeit for some minor changes in the furnishings. The Silence of the Lambs house is amazingly in pristine condition since it was built in 1910. It still has the original hardwood floors, pocket doors, light fixtures, fireplaces, woodwork, and wallpaper that are centuries old.

Of course, to keep up with modern times, the house also has some upgrades. The wrap around the porch and gazebo has been refloored. The hardwood floors in the attic have also been refinished. A new attraction upon arriving at the estate are the rose bed garden and gazebo. A hot water tank, a well pump, and UV filter have also been added. The pool has a new filter and ceramic tile pool deck.

The Silence of the Lambs house has five bedrooms, one full bathroom, and two additional rooms found on the main level and upper level, respectively. The dining, living, kitchen, and family room are all on the main level. The residential property would make a fine Airbnb.

