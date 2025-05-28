It may surprise a lot of you that among its range of premium audio products, Bang & Olufsen also manufactures turntables. Since the company aggressively markets its high-end speakers most of the time, other offerings tend to fly under the radar. A fairly new addition to its diverse catalog is the Beosystem 3000c.

The brand is incorporating vintage accents into a contemporary analog audio playback platform. Retro design elements imbue this SKU with a pleasant nostalgic vibe. We believe it’s more than enough to evoke cherished memories among owners of the original Beogram 3000 series.

So far, the only caveat you need to be aware of is its limited production run. The Danish firm will only sell 100 units of the Beosystem 3000c. For a complete listening experience straight out of the box, the vinyl record player is accompanied by a pair of Beolab 8 speakers.

There’s nothing to worry about when it comes to presentation, as the set flaunts a matching motif of wood and metal. Specifically, the combo is listed as Grey Aluminum/Artisan Walnut. In our opinion, B&O has the formula down when it comes to decorative aesthetics.

Even when not in use, the Beosystem 3000c can double as a statement piece that ties everything together. Visible under its geometric dust cover is B&O’s signature patterned platter. The plinth appears to float courtesy of its slim form factor and elevated base, notes designer Steve McGugan. Don’t let this rare opportunity slip by, so grab your Beosystem 3000c now!

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen