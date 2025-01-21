You don’t need to have a green thumb to be able to grow a plant. This is the concept behind the LeafyPod, an AI-powered planter introduced during this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show).

This device offers a modern approach to plant maintenance. Cleo Song, co-founder of LeafyPod, said the planter is made from durable plastic materials with great “resistance to water exposure and ability to maintain structural integrity over time.” It tackles what the brand identified as the four leading causes of plant death: temperature, soil moisture, light, and humidity.

The LeafyPod uses sensors that detect light, temperature, and humidity and relay data gathered to a companion smart app. The app provides timely notifications for all maintenance needs, from water refills to filter replacement or cleaning. The planter features a dual-filter system: a replaceable filter at the bottom of the transparent inner pot and a washable reusable filter on the pump.

The device automatically adapts to the plant’s needs by monitoring environmental conditions using the AI-powered watering system. It adjusts the watering schedule to guarantee optical plant care. “The planter’s clean, minimalistic design in classic white conceals its sophisticated technology – including multiple environmental sensors and watering systems”, Song said.

Thanks to its cordless and USB charging capability, users can take the LeafyPod anywhere even during travel. The device also has a built-in water reservoir to ensure plant hydration anytime and anywhere. Song said the water tank only needs refilling once every two weeks to a month. This optimizes water usage while also maintaining plant health. The planter’s AI-driven system continuously monitors soil conditions and adjusts water delivery accordingly to prevent overwatering and under-watering.

Images courtesy of LeafyPod